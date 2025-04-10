Quanta Services Q1 EPS Forecast Lowered by Northland Capmk

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Quanta Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWR. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $269.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,887,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.