Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 743,360 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $155,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $125.73 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.20. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $628,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,785,980. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,557.14. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,692 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.