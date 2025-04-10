Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $164,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

