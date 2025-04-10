Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Up 13.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $137.72 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day moving average is $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.