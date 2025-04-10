Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $120.84.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

