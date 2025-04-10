Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 4,209 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 125.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of AMX opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

