Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 162 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $128.29 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

