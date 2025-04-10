Q4 Earnings Forecast for Sirius XM Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%.
Sirius XM Price Performance
Sirius XM stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.60.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
