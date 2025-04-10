Q4 Earnings Forecast for Sirius XM Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Sirius XM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.