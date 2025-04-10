Q3 EPS Forecast for Arch Capital Group Lowered by Analyst

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.49 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.06.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

