Q2 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:LVMUY Raised by Analyst

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $118.95 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $183.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.61.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.6206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

