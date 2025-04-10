Q1 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Reduced by Northland Capmk

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for WisdomTree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

WisdomTree Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of WT opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WT. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1,778.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 310.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.