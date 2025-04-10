PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Down 12.4% – What’s Next?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.40 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.32). Approximately 3,018,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 1,035,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.50).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.81) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

PureTech Health Trading Up 4.6 %

About PureTech Health

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.52. The company has a market capitalization of £323.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

