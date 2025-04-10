Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Announces Earnings Results

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.15) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Proteome Sciences had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.
Proteome Sciences Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of PRM opened at GBX 3.16 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.07. Proteome Sciences has a 52-week low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.46.
Proteome Sciences Company Profile
