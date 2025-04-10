Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Announces Earnings Results

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.15) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Proteome Sciences had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Proteome Sciences Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of PRM opened at GBX 3.16 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.07. Proteome Sciences has a 52-week low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.46.

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.