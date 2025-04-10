ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $96.07 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

