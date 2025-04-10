Promising Technology Stocks Worth Watching – April 7th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Alibaba Group are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that primarily focus on creating and providing technology-based products or services. These stocks are often associated with sectors such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and communications technology, and they tend to be characterized by rapid innovation, growth potential, and sometimes higher market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 459,618,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,679,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.80. The company had a trading volume of 109,830,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,145,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.16. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded up $14.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,754,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $648.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.77. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,416,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,562,088. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,731,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,699,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.77 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average of $176.93.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.59. 41,083,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,389,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.57 and its 200-day moving average is $196.43. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,311,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,827,294. The firm has a market cap of $252.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24.

