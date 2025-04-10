Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Presidio Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

