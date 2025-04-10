PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 18071176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.96.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

