PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 18071176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £21.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.96.
PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PowerHouse Energy Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.