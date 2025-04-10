Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.92 ($0.15), with a volume of 543134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.03 ($0.15).

Power Metal Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.