Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $121,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of UIS opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $280.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.