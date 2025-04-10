Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 223.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 424,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $52,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 996.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 148,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.