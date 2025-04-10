Phoenix Financial Ltd. Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 894,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,638,000 after acquiring an additional 201,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 111,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NEE opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.