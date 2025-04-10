Phoenix Financial Ltd. Cuts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361,600 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for 3.5% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned about 2.31% of NICE worth $253,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in NICE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $153.44 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $137.19 and a one year high of $243.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.