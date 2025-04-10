Phoenix Financial Ltd. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

