Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.42.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PET shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PET
Pet Valu Trading Up 7.3 %
Pet Valu Company Profile
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pet Valu
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.