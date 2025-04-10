Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PET shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PET

Pet Valu Trading Up 7.3 %

Pet Valu Company Profile

Shares of PET traded up C$1.72 on Thursday, reaching C$25.44. 90,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,902. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.53. Pet Valu has a 52-week low of C$22.53 and a 52-week high of C$32.70.

(Get Free Report

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.