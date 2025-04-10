PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,559,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,315 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $74,975,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in PepsiCo by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 992,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,994,000 after acquiring an additional 560,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13. The company has a market cap of $199.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.33 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

