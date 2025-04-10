PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,559,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,315 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.33 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

