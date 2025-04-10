Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes $239,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $165.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

