Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes $202,000 Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,438 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $350,584.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,955.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO opened at $148.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.27. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

