Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Repligen by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,439 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 536,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Trading Up 13.7 %

RGEN opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average is $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $102.97 and a 52-week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.