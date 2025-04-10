PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.48 and last traded at $58.63. 6,873,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 11,302,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.