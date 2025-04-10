Paul House Buys 30,000 Shares of Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Stock

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) insider Paul House bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,500.00 ($47,222.22).

Imdex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35.

Imdex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Imdex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Imdex Company Profile

Imdex Limited, a mining-tech company, engages in the provision of drilling optimization products, rock knowledge sensors, and data and analytics for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including bench characterization products, drilling fluids, structural geology products, geoscience products, directional drilling solutions, solids removal units, rig alignment technologies, and survey technology products; and rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

Featured Stories

