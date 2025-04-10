Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Purchases C$29,595.90 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Jungé bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$29,595.90.

Dirk Jungé also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Dirk Jungé acquired 3,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,876.32.

POU traded down C$1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 212,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,897. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$14.33 and a twelve month high of C$33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POU shares. National Bank Financial cut Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on Paramount Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.19.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

