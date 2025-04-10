Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases 5,264 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 752.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

