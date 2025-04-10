Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,608 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 418.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 711,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,748,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,436,000 after buying an additional 320,354 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 397,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after buying an additional 207,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Trading Down 4.0 %

TKR traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,037. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

