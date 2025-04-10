Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.25.

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.92. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

