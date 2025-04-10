Paralel Advisors LLC Buys 840 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EXP traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,869. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.61 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

