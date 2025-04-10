Paralel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,876 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,792.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 176,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.