Paralel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Down 1.6 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

