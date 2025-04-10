Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires 992 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.2% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of UTHR traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.87. 8,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,777. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $230.39 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,962.50. This trade represents a 69.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total transaction of $3,646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,625.74. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,640,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

