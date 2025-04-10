Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 932021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $802.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,466. This represents a 16.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 553,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

