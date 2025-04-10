Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – April 9th

Walmart, RH, CRH, Kroger, and Lowe’s Companies are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that specialize in products or services related to outdoor recreation and lifestyles. These companies often manufacture, market, or sell items such as camping gear, outdoor apparel, recreational vehicles, or related services that cater to consumers’ interests in nature and adventure. Investors in outdoor stocks are typically targeting exposure to the growth in the outdoor and recreational sectors, which can be influenced by seasonal trends and evolving consumer preferences for active, nature-oriented experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,568,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,662. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $720.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH stock traded up $32.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,619. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.37.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,801,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,119. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.42. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. 6,212,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $9.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.66. 1,701,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.48. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

