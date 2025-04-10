Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and traded as low as $23.37. Otsuka shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 106,464 shares changing hands.

Otsuka Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

