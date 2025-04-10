OPKO Health’s (OPK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,186,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,384,121.19. This trade represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,339,971 shares of company stock worth $2,098,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

