Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,852 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $53,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $80,741,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $78,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $48,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 294,217 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,232.80. This trade represents a 14.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $33,437.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,767.41. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Stories

