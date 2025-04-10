Nyxoah’s (NYXH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Nyxoah Stock Up 3.0 %
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 51.68% and a negative net margin of 1,043.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.
Nyxoah Company Profile
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
