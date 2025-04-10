Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
