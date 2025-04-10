North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 7.36% of North American Construction Group worth $44,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.16. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

