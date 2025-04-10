NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $4.20 to $3.50. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NIO traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 15,661,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 56,123,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in NIO by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of NIO by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

