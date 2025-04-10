Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of NEXN opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $542.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Nexxen International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 262,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nexxen International by 471.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 315,864 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nexxen International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

