New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 11608012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $19,618,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 381,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

